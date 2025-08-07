DJ Ahmet Secures Sales to Over 15 Territories

SKOPJE: Georgi M. Unkovski’s acclaimed debut feature DJ Ahmet has been sold to more than 15 territories worldwide by Berlin-based Films Boutique. The Macedonian/Czech/Serbian coproduction won both the World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award and the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Among the early buyers, rights for UK and Ireland were acquired by Conic, with an early 2026 release planned. The film has also landed deals with Madman Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand, Films We Like for Canada, September Film Distribution for Benelux, Filmin in Spain, Lev Cinema in Israel, Leopardo Filmes in Portugal, Discovery for the former Yugoslavia, Vertigo Media for Hungary (cinema premiere 28 August 2025), Artcam Films in the Czech Republic (premiere 4 September 2025), Angel Films in Denmark (premiere 9 April, 2026), and Trigon Film for Switzerland (release 1 April 2026).

Other confirmed premiere dates include Turkey (31 October 2025), distributed by Filmarti Film, Sweden (5 December 2025) distributed by Buff Distribution, and Norway (27 March 2026) by Edda Kino.

DJ Ahmet tells the story of a 15-year-old boy from a remote Yuruk village in North Macedonia, who finds solace in music as he struggles with his father’s expectations, a conservative community and his first romantic heartbreak.

The film was produced by Ivan Unkovski and Ivana Shekutkoska of North Macedonia’s Cinema Futura in coproduction with Vladimir Atanasov and Angela Nestorovska of Sektor Film from North Macedonia, Michal Kráčmer and Veronika Kuhrova of Alter Vision from the Czech Republic, Igor Kecman of Backroom Productions and Jelena Mitrović of Baš Čelik Film House, both from Serbia. It was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund and Eurimages.

The film will have its Macedonian festival premiere on the closing night of the 46th ICFF Manaki Brothers, which will take place in Bitola from 20 September to 26 September 2025.