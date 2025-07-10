North Macedonia Increases Film Budget for 2025

SKOPJE: The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of North Macedonia has announced a significant increase in the national budget for culture in 2025, with a notable boost of 2.3 m EUR / 145 m MKD for the film sector. A new legal provision is also in process, which will allocate 4% of gaming tax revenues directly to the Film Agency.

Minister Zoran Ljutkov revealed that the 2.3 m EUR / 145 m MKD which will be received by the North Macedonia Film Agency are aimed at strengthening film production. supporting new projects, and also the international promotion of Macedonian film.

In addition to the film sector, the overall budget for cultural activities will rise by approximately 900,000 EUR / 55 m MKD. Tourism is also receiving substantial support, with an additional 2.5 m EUR / 155 m MKD allocated for subsidies and sector development.

For the first time in eight years, a dedicated call for creative and cultural industries has been launched, supporting around 70 projects and events. Eighteen national cultural institutions have been granted delegated budgets, and new procedures have been introduced to ensure transparent and qualitative distribution of funds. The employment status of 160 artists has also been regularised, transforming their contracts from fixed-term to permanent positions.

In a statement to Macedonian media, Minister Ljutkov emphasised that these measures represent a strategic investment in the future of North Macedonia’s cultural and creative industries, with the increased film funding expected to stimulate production, attract international coproductions, and support the country’s growing reputation as a regional hub for cinema and the arts.