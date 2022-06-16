16-06-2022

First Macedonian Animated Series Sold Abroad

    SKOPJE: The children's animated series Bibi’s World / Skaznitena Bibi has been sold in Croatia to NOVA TV. This is the first Macedonian animated series that will be broadcast on television outside the borders of North Macedonia. The producers said that other European broadcasters are showing interest as well.

    The Croatian broadcaster has acquired the rights for all 26 episodes of the series, aimed at 4-6-year-olds. The episodes will be dubbed in Istrian language.

    The agreement was signed for five years through the British distributor Videoplugger, which has the exclusive right to distribute the series worldwide, except for North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania and Kosovo, where the rights are held by the production company Bibi’s world LLC.

    The series focuses on Bibi, a know-it-all girl who loves nature and animals. Together with her best friend Bobby and their alien friends Zazzy and Zina, they have inspiring adventures that teach how to make the world a better place.

    Bibi’s World was produced by Stojche Gjorgjiev, Zharko Stojanoski and Marjan Aleksovski through Bibi’s world LLC. Biljana S. Crvenkovska is the main scriptwriter, Mihajlo Dimitrievski is the art director and Goce Cvetanovski from Lynx Animation Studios is the creative consultant.

    The first episode of the series premiered in North Macedonia on 14 October 2018 on the dedicated YouTube channel, followed by a TV premiere on the Macedonian Radio Television on 23 February 2020.

