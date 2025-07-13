PRODUCTION: Oscar Nominee Director Tamara Kotevska in Production with Debut Feature Man vs Flock

The construction of a new highway disrupts the peace of a small village and brings tradition into conflict with modernisation. The story centres on an elderly farmer, who finds himself fighting for his land against a Chinese construction company, with the conflict soon extending to his own family. An unexpected twist comes when a social media influencer crash-lands on his property and becomes his unlikely ally.

“Man vs Flock explores the clash between tradition and modernisation, resistance and acceptance of change, and the question of what it truly means to preserve one’s identity in a world increasingly driven by profit. I began writing the script six years ago, before Honeyland “, said Kotevska in a statement.

The main cast features Macedonian actors Kiril Andonovski, Verica Nedeska, Lola Trendafilović, as well as Croatian actor Goran Bogdan.

The shooting started in early July. The film is produced by Jordanco Petkovski through Video Studio Petkovski in coproduction with Siniša Juričić through Nukleus film (Croatia), Vicky Miha through Asterisk (Greece), Zeynep Atakan through Zeyno Film (Turkey), Igor Vranjković through Cine Planet (Montenegro), and Jordancho Petkovski through Filmoskopija (Serbia).

Man vs Flock was financially supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency with 325,000 EUR, the Greek Film Centre with 150,000 EUR, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre with 60,000 EUR, Film Center Serbia with approximately 50,000 EUR / 5.8 m RSD, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism with approximately 40,000 EUR / 350,000 Turkish Lira, the Film Centre of Montenegro with 30,000 EUR, as well as Eurimages with 265,000 EUR.

The film, which is expected to premiere in 2026, is currently seeking festival, sales and postproduction partners.

Honeyland, the first long documentary by Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska (produced by Trice Films and Apollo Media), swept three prizes at Sundance Film Festival: World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary, World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography and World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Originality.

The film went on to be nominated in the Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature Film categories at the Academy Awards in 2020. It was not only the first time when a Macedonian film got two Oscar nominations, but also the first time when a documentary was nominated at the Oscars in the two categories.

Production Information:

Producer:

Video Studio Petkovski (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Nukleus film (Croatia)

Asterisk (Greece)

Zeyno Film (Turkey)

Cine Planet (Montenegro)

Filmoskopija (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Tamara Kotevska

Screenwriter: Tamara Kotevska

DoP: Jean Dakar

Cast: Kiril Andonovski, Verica Nedeska, Lola Trendafilović, Goran Bogdan