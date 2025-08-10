Skopje to Open New Cinemas and Cultural Centres Ahead of 2028 European Capital of Culture

One key project is the creation of a modern multifunctional cultural centre in the Aerodrom municipality, which will feature 800m² cinemas with 245 seats, exhibition spaces, and flexible areas for performances and workshops. This will be the first modern cultural venue in Aerodrom, addressing the lack of dedicated cultural spaces in that area and supporting the local independent arts scene.

Nationwide, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has signed 20 contracts with municipalities for the establishment of multifunctional cultural spaces, with several projects repurposing unused department stores. Within Skopje itself, six to seven centres are already under construction, underscoring the city’s committed momentum towards cultural development in the lead-up to the 2028 festivities.

FNE reported back in July that the Macedonian government has significantly increased its investment in the cultural and film sectors. The 2025 film production budget has been boosted by around 2.3 m EUR, with a new law ensuring that, from 2026, 3% of proceeds from games of chance will be dedicated to film. This is expected to triple the available funding for domestic film production and, for the first time in a decade, support both feature films and television series through new funding calls from the North Macedonia Film Agency.