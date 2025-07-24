PRODUCTION: Milcho Manchevski Shoots Leaving Copacabana in Skopje

SKOPJE: Venice Golden Lion and Academy Award winner director Milcho Manchevski is currently shooting his eighth feature film Leaving Copacabana / Zbogum, Kopakabano in the capital city of North Macedonia.

Leaving Copacabana is a social thriller-comedy about Malina and Viktor, a brother and sister who steal busts for living. One day, the heavy bronze head-and-shoulders of a national hero slips out of Viktor’s hands and crushes his foot. When the doctor arrives to treat his injury, he demands sexual favors as payment. That’s when Viktor picks up a heavy manhole cover that was lying around the house.

The main roles are played by Sara Klimoska, Filip Trajković, Sonja Mihajlova, Petar Mirčevski, Jordan Simonov, Dejan Lilić, Jasmina Vasileva, and Stefan Nikolovski.

“This is a film about sibling love and self-sacrifice, about the rich and the poor, the good and the bad, the blind and the seeing. It’s a film about how we live, how we laugh, and how we die,” Manchevski told FNE. He adds, “With this team and these actors, I feel like I’m working with true equal partners in creating a piece of art, something that will last and be remembered.”

The international crew includes the Italian cinematographer Stefano Falivene and British production designer David Munns.

Jane Ķortošev is producing through Banana Film (North Macedonia) in coproduction with Gala Film (Bulgaria), Sense Production (Serbia), Tirana Film Institute (Albania), Coast to Coast (Italy), and Berkeley Media Group (UK).

The budget of less than 1 m EUR is covered by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Bulgarian National Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Albanian National Center of Cinematography, and also by funding from Italy and UK, as well as private investors.

The shooting started on 15 July and is currently taking place at various locations around the Macedonian capital. A total of 30 shooting days are planned.

The film is expected to be finished in 2026.

Production Information:

Producer:

Banana Film (North Macedonia)

Coproducers:

Gala Film (Bulgaria)

Sense Production (Serbia)

Tirana Film Institute (Albania)

Coast to Coast (Italy)

Berkeley Media Group (UK)

Credits:

Director: Milcho Manchevski

Scriptwriter: Milcho Manchevski

DoP: Stefano Falivene

Production designer: David Munns

Casting director: Milka Ančevska

Costume designer: Zaklina Krstevska

Makeup artist: Bistra Kečidžieva

Cast: Sara Klimoska, Filip Trajković, Sonja Mihajlova, Petar Mirčevski, Jordan Simonov, Dejan Lilić, Jasmina Vasileva, Stefan Nikolovski, Kalina Naumovska, Ana Kostovska, Ivan Gjoševski, Viktor Arsov, Marina Pop Pankova, Sara Pankovska, Aleksandar Stepanuleski, Marin Gavrilovski