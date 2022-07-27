FESTIVALS: Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman and Infinite Sea Win 2022 Beach Film Festival in Ohrid

OHRID: Slovenian Bitch, A Derogatory Term For A Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko directed by Tijana Zinajić and Portuguese Infinite Sea directed by Carlos Amaral received the Large Wave Award in the Official Competition at the 5th edition of Beach Film Festival , which wrapped in Ohrid, North Macedonia.

The Small Wave Award for short film went to Sisters / Sestre by Slovenian director Kukla Kešerović (Katarina Rešek), while the student film Liberty / Swoboda by Polish director Joanna Różniak received a Special Mention.

The festival took place from 20 to 24 July 2022. A total of 38 films from 17 countries were screened at four locations in Ohrid.

The festival was supported by North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Municipality of Ohrid.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Best Film:

Bitch, A Derogatory Term For A Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko (Slovenia)

Directed by Tijana Zinajić

Produced by December

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Infinite Sea (Portugal)

Directed by Carlos Amaral

Short Film Competition:

Best Film:

Sisters / Sestre (Slovenia)

Directed by Kukla Kešerović (Katarina Rešek)

Special Mention for Student Film:

Liberty / Swoboda (Poland)

Directed by Joanna Różniak

Other Awards:

Stefan Sifovski Sido Award for Best Actor / Actress:

Anaïs Demoustier for Anaïs in Love (France)

Directed by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquetaw