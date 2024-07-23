Dutch Drama Milk Wins 2024 Beach Film Festival in Ohrid

Croatian film The Pelican / Pelikan by Filip Heraković received a Special Mention in the Official Competition.
The Small Wave Award for a short film went to the Lithuanian How to Be a Human Being directed by Jorė Janavičiūtė, while the Macedonian short film The Walk / Proshetka by Eleonora Veninova received a Special Mention.
A total of 47 films were screened at four locations in Ohrid. The festival opened with the Montenegrin/Serbian/Czech/Croatian/Macedonian/Slovenian coproduction Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi directed by Ivan Marinović and produced by Adriatic Western in coproduction with Sense Production, AnalogVision, Kinorama, Krug Film and Spok Film.
The domestic low budget comedy Te Dua, I Swear / Te dua, zimi mene, directed by Marjan Gavrilovski and produced by Emperor Production, closed the festival.
In addition to the main programme, the festival also screened children films free of charge.
The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Municipality of Ohrid.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Official Competition:
Best Film:
Milk / Melk (Netherlands)
Directed by Stefanie Kolk
Special Mention:
The Pelican / Pelikan (Croatia)
Directed by Filip Heraković
Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the City of Rijeka
Short Film Competition:
Best Film:
How to Be a Human Being / Kaip Buti Zmogumi (Lithuania)
Directed by Jorė Janavičiūtė
Special Mention for Short Film:
The Walk / Proshetka (North Macedonia)
Directed by Eleonora Veninova
Other Awards:
Audience Award for Best Student Film:
Quite Drive (Czech Republic)
Directed by Savva Dolomanov
Stefan Sifovski Sido Award for Best Actor / Actress:
Julie Ledru in Rodeo (France)
Directed by Lola Quivoron
Special Mention for Best Actor / Actress:
Ágoston Liber in Summer to Come (Hungary)
Directed by György Mór Kárpáti
Produced by Proton Cinema
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)