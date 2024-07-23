23-07-2024

Dutch Drama Milk Wins 2024 Beach Film Festival in Ohrid

By
    Dutch Drama Milk Wins 2024 Beach Film Festival in Ohrid credit: Beach Film Festival

    OHRID: The Dutch drama Milk / Melk directed by Stefanie Kolk won the Large Wave Award for Best Film at the 7th edition of the Beach Film Festival. The festival was held in Ohrid, North Macedonia, from 17 to 21 July 2024, supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency.

    Croatian film The Pelican / Pelikan by Filip Heraković received a Special Mention in the Official Competition.

    The Small Wave Award for a short film went to the Lithuanian How to Be a Human Being directed by Jorė Janavičiūtė, while the Macedonian short film The Walk / Proshetka by Eleonora Veninova received a Special Mention.

    A total of 47 films were screened at four locations in Ohrid. The festival opened with the Montenegrin/Serbian/Czech/Croatian/Macedonian/Slovenian coproduction Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi directed by Ivan Marinović and produced by Adriatic Western in coproduction with Sense ProductionAnalogVisionKinorama, Krug Film and Spok Film.

    The domestic low budget comedy Te Dua, I Swear / Te dua, zimi mene, directed by Marjan Gavrilovski and produced by Emperor Production, closed the festival.

    In addition to the main programme, the festival also screened children films free of charge.

    The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Municipality of Ohrid.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Official Competition:

    Best Film:
    Milk / Melk (Netherlands)
    Directed by Stefanie Kolk

    Special Mention:
    The Pelican / Pelikan (Croatia)
    Directed by Filip Heraković
    Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the City of Rijeka

    Short Film Competition:

    Best Film:
    How to Be a Human Being / Kaip Buti Zmogumi (Lithuania)
    Directed by Jorė Janavičiūtė

    Special Mention for Short Film:
    The Walk / Proshetka (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Eleonora Veninova

    Other Awards:

    Audience Award for Best Student Film:
    Quite Drive (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Savva Dolomanov

    Stefan Sifovski Sido Award for Best Actor / Actress:
    Julie Ledru in Rodeo (France)
    Directed by Lola Quivoron

    Special Mention for Best Actor / Actress:
    Ágoston Liber in Summer to Come (Hungary)
    Directed by György Mór Kárpáti
    Produced by Proton Cinema
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Published in North Macedonia

    Marina Lazarevska

