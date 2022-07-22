Macedonian Vardar Film Opens Renovated Cinema and New Studio in Celebration of 75th Anniversary

SKOPJE: After 20 years since it was closed, the first Macedonian production company Vardar Film has put into use a renovated cinema, along with a new studio for colour grading and video editing, as part of its 75th anniversary celebration activities.

The cinema has 49 seats and is used for test screenings and screening by production companies, filmmakers and institutions, as well as seminars, press conferences and promotions.

These are among the several activities organised on the occasion of the anniversary of then the only state production company founded in 1947. Throughout the years, Vardar Film has produced over 50 feature films, including the first Macedonian feature film Frosina by Vojislav Nanović in 1952. Vardar Film transformed into a national institution in 2013.

As part of the celebration, several screenings and an open week for all interested were announced. Also, the long documentary 75 Years of Vardar Film, directed by Vladimir Blazevski, will be released by the end of 2022. The film is produced by Bunjamin Kurtishi and Fidush Aliu through Galaktika Pictures, and it is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency.