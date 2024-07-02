Zoran Ljutkov Appointed New Minister of Culture and Tourism in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: Zoran Ljutkov is the new Minister of Culture and Tourism in North Macedonia, as a new coalition Government, led by PM Hristijan Mickoski, has been appointed. Ljutkov is replacing Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojcevska.

Zoran Ljutkov has a mandate of four years and will have to reform the existing Ministry of Culture into the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Zoran Ljutkov was born on 1 October 1977 in Veles. He graduated in acting from the Faculty of Dramatic Arts (2001). He has worked at the Drama Theater Skopje since 2006, where in addition to acting, he was the artistic director from 2010 to 2014. As a stage actor, he has performed many roles at home and abroad, and he has also appeared in several films and TV series. In 2021, he was elected president of the Council of the Municipality of Veles. He was also a selector for the drama programme at the Ohrid Summer International Festival.

Ljutkov took over ministerial duties on 24 June 2024.