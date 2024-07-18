The City Wins 2024 Cinedays Festival of European Film

The jury also awarded Turkish/German/French Dormitory / Yurt directed by Nehir Tuna with the Golden Sun Award for best film in the SEE Programme.
The winners were chosen from among eight films in the Official Competition and six films in the SEE Programme.
More than 40 films were screened at several venues in the capital, including the park behind the Youth Cultural Center (MKC), Frosina Cinema, and the open-air film theatre at the Cinematheque.
The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the City of Skopje and the EU Film Festivals project.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Official Competition:
Golden Star for Best Film:
The City (Israel)
Directed by Amit Ulman
Silver Star for Best Director:
A Nice Jewish Boy / Le Dernier des Juifs (France)
Directed by Noé Debré
Blue Star for Best Screenplay:
Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust (France, Germany, India)
Directed by Ishan Shukla
SEE Programme:
Golden Sun for Best Film:
Dormitory / Yurt (Turkey, Germany, France)
Directed by Nehir Tuna
Special Mention:
78 Days / 78 dana (Serbia)
Directed by Emilija Gašić
Produced by Set Sail Films
Supported by Film Center Serbia