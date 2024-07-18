The City Wins 2024 Cinedays Festival of European Film

SKOPJE: The Israeli production The City directed by Amit Ulman won the Golden Star in the Official Competition of the 23rd Cinedays Festival of European Film , which took place 11 - 17 July 2024.

The jury also awarded Turkish/German/French Dormitory / Yurt directed by Nehir Tuna with the Golden Sun Award for best film in the SEE Programme.

The winners were chosen from among eight films in the Official Competition and six films in the SEE Programme.

More than 40 films were screened at several venues in the capital, including the park behind the Youth Cultural Center (MKC), Frosina Cinema, and the open-air film theatre at the Cinematheque.

The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the City of Skopje and the EU Film Festivals project.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Golden Star for Best Film:

The City (Israel)

Directed by Amit Ulman

Silver Star for Best Director:

A Nice Jewish Boy / Le Dernier des Juifs (France)

Directed by Noé Debré

Blue Star for Best Screenplay:

Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust (France, Germany, India)

Directed by Ishan Shukla

SEE Programme:

Golden Sun for Best Film:

Dormitory / Yurt (Turkey, Germany, France)

Directed by Nehir Tuna

Special Mention:

78 Days / 78 dana (Serbia)

Directed by Emilija Gašić

Produced by Set Sail Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia