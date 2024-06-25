New Macedonian Films Screened for Free at 6th Golden Frame Showcase

SKOPJE: A total of 17 Macedonian films, which premiered in the past year, were screened free of charge at the 6th edition of Golden Frame, held from 18-20 June 2024 in two locations in Skopje.

The festival opened with Macedonian/Serbian Things Unsaid / Preeksponirano by Eleonora Veninova, produced by Dnf Films in coproduction with Lilit. The selection also included Housekeeping for Beginners / Domakinstvo za pocetnici (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo) directed by Goran Stolevski, produced by List Production, Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production and Industria Film, in coproduction with Film I Väst, CommonGround Pictures and Causeway Films; and Lena and Vladimir directed by Igor Aleksov and produced by North Macedonia’s Mind Production.

The social programme Focus, intended for the audience who cannot go to cinemas due to various social restrictions, was held at the Mother Teresa Nursing Home.

Traditionally, Golden Frame awarded its honourary awards. The producer Vladimir Anastasov was handed the Outstanding Film Author Award, actor Toni Mihajlovski received the Outstanding Actor Award, while camera assistant Marina Koloska received the Outstanding FilmWorker Award.

Golden Frame represents a vital platform for film professionals to exchange experiences and insights, encouraging an environment of cooperation that improves the quality and reach of Macedonian cinema.

The event was organised by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association (DFRM) with the support from the North Macedonia Film Agency.