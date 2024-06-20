FESTIVALS: Terrestrial Verses Wins 2024 Philosophical Film Festival in Skopje

SKOPJE: Iranian film Terrestrial Verses by Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatami won the Golden Owl Award for Best Feature Film at the 14th Philosophical Film Festival , which took place in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Several awards were handed out in the Short Competition Programme, including Best Short Film for Brazilian/French Big Bang directed by Carlos Segundo.

Five feature films and 16 short films were part of the official selection.

The awards ceremony at the Cinematheque of North Macedonia was followed by a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s classical silent comedy The Gold Rush.

The Philosophical Film Festival is a film festival on the crossroads between philosophy and film, which tries to promote the idea of film as a medium that can provoke philosophical thought and illustrate philosophical ideas. The festival screened 40 films, held around 50 events including an educational programme, and welcomed 24 participants at the Second International Conference Philosophy and Film.

This year the festival took place in Skopje 7– 13 June 2024, organised by the Macedonian Philosophical Society with the support of the North Macedonia Film Agency.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Best Feature Film:

Terrestrial Verses (Iran)

Directed by Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatami

Short Film Competition:

Best Short Film:

Big Bang (Brazil, France)

Directed by Carlos Segundo

Special Mention:

Montanea (France)

Directed by Charlotte Louis

Audience Award for Best Feature Film:

Terrestrial Verses (Iran)

Directed by Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatami

Audience Award for Best Short Film:

My Girl Friend (Egypt)

Directed by Kawthar Younis