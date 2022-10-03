PRODUCTION: Macedonian Director Ibër Deari in Postproduction with Debut Feature Everybody Calls Redjo

SKOPJE: Film director Ibër Deari has entered postproduction with his first feature film Everybody Calls Redjo / Site go vikaa tRedjo, which is produced by Sasho Pavlovski through Manufaktura Production. The film backed by the North Macedonia Film Agency deals with one of the most current topics in the Albanian world today: the flight of young people into exile.

The script written by Ibër Deari and Artin Selman unveils six different stories told from the perspective of Redjo, who is the last house worker left in the village of Slupchane. He does all the things that the villagers need because everybody else, both young and old, is working abroad.

Afrim Muçaj plays the main character, and the cast includes Adriana Matoshi, Adem Karaga, Adrian Aziri, Bereda Reshit, Mirsad Abazi, Labinot Raçi, Ledion Mulaki, Bujar Ahmeti, Daniela Markaj, Sara Bajrami, Muzafer Etemi and Blerim Dardhishta.

The North Macedonia Film Agency supported the project with 374,599 EUR / 23 m MKD.

The main filming locations were in the Municipality of Lipkovo, near Kumanovo. The shooting started on 18 August 2022 and wrapped in September 2022, after 22 shooting days.

Everybody Calls Redjo is planned to be completed in early 2023. The distributor and sales agent are not yet known.

Production Information:

Producer:

Manufaktura Production (North Macedonia)

Sasho Pavlovski:

Credits:

Director: Ibër Deari

Screenwriters: Ibër Deari, Artin Selman

DoP: Dario Sekulovski

Cast: Afrim Muçaj, Adriana Matoshi, Adem Karaga, Adrian Aziri, Bereda Reshit, Mirsad Abazi, Labinot Raçi, Ledion Mulaki, Bujar Ahmeti, Daniela Markaj, Sara Bajrami, Muzafer Etemi, Blerim Dardhishta