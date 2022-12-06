Atatürk Series Shot in North Macedonia to Premiere on Disney+ in 2023

SKOPJE: New Disney+ miniseries Atatürk will premiere on 29 October 2023 on the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish republic. The six-episode series was shot for four weeks (October - November 2022 in North Macedonia), at locations in and near Bitola, Resen, and Skopje.

Directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin and produced by Lanistar Media and O3 Medya from Turkey for the Disney+ streaming service, Atatürk tells the story of Turkey's founding father, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who was educated in Bitola from 1896 to 1898.

Sektor Film provided production services in North Macedonia. The cast includes Aras Bulut İynemli, Esra Bilgiç, Mehmet Günsür, Berk Cankat, Darko Peric, and more. Around 1,500 extras of different ages from Bitola participated in the shooting.

The budget is undisclosed, but the project has applied for the Macedonian cash rebate scheme for film and TV projects. The minimum amount spent must be 100,000 EUR to qualify.