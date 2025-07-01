PRODUCTION: Marko Gjokovic Begins Shooting Debut Feature Tenant

SKOPJE: Macedonian director Marko Gjokovic has started shooting his debut feature Tenant / Potstanar. The psychological drama is inspired by Slovenian dramatist Matjaž Župančič’s play Vladimir, and it is made as a coproduction between North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro.

The story co-written by Gjokovic and Bulgarian writer Simeon Ventsislavov follows three best friends who interview a potential roommate in the effort to ease their financial difficulties. When the old-fashioned and traditionally-oriented Vladimir, being the only candidate, rents the room at the apartment of Neda, Vanja and Milosh, their lives change inevitably.

The cast includes newcomers Ana Jovanovska, Ilija Volchevski, and Hakan Daci, with Bosnian actor Alban Ukaj taking the fourth roommate's role.

Vladimir Anastasov and Angela Nestorovska are producing the film through North Macedonia’s Sektor Film in coproduction with Aleksandar Protić from Serbia’s Mir Media Group, Dimče Stojanovski and Stefan Orlandić Stojanovski from Serbia’s Living Pictures, and Maja Kečojević from Montenegro’s Parangal Film.

The film has received production support from the North Macedonia Film Agency (382,113 EUR / 23.5 m MKD), Film Center Serbia (51,181 EUR), and the Film Centre of Montenegro (35,000 EUR).

The 30 shooting days аre divided between 15 June 2025 and July 2025 on multiple locations in Skopje. The film is lensed by the Italian cinematographer Aleksandar Krstevski.

Production Information:

Producer:

Sektor Film (North Macedonia)

Angela Nestorovska:

Coproducers:

Mir Media Group(Serbia)

Living Pictures (Serbia)

Parangal Film (Montenegro)

Credits:

Director: Marko Gjokovic

Scriptwriters: Marko Gjokovic, Simeon Ventsislavov

DoP: Aleksandar Krstevski

Set designer: Sasho Blazhevski

Costume designer: Roze Trajcheska

Make up: Snezhana Angelovska Zhivkovska

Sound engineer: Dejan Mihajlovski

Casting director: Milka Anchevska

Cast: Ana Jovanovska, Ilija Volchevski, Hakan Daci, Alban Ukaj, Nikolina Kujacha, Kamka Tocinovski, Sofija Kunovska, Boris Damovski, Adem Karaga, Stefanija Nachevska, Mina Jelusic Jerinic, Lazar Hristov, Branko Atanasov, Matea Jankovska