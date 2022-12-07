PRODUCTION: Macedonian Director Dimitar Orovcanec in Postproduction with Debut Feature Blue Orange

SKOPJE: Macedonian director/writer Dimitar Orovcanec is currently in postproduction with his debut feature Blue Orange / Sin portokal (working title Kill the Children First), which is estimated to be finished in 2023.

The logline for the action comedy is “in the roundabout of faith, the young get а fast ride!.” A teen ballerina, her crazy in love boyfriend and his sketchy best friend with a stolen gun get stuck in the deepest labyrinths of crime’s underworld over a misplaced cell phone that contains a compromising video.

The main cast includes Mia Giraud, Martin Gjorgoski and Stefan Spasov.

The film is produced by Atanas Georgiev, Kornelija Ristovska and Dejan Iliev through DMF Films with Trice Films as executive producer.

The project received support of 325,000 EUR / 20 m MKD from the North Macedonia Film Agency. The total budget is 400,000 EUR.

The filming took place in October 2022, of which 25 days were spent in Skopje and its surroundings.

The film will be released by DMF Films in domestic cinemas in 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

DMF Films (DMF Films) (North Macedonia)

Executive producer:

Trice Films (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Dimitar Orovcanec

Screenwriter: Dimitar Orovcanec

DoP: Vladimir Samoilovski

Editor: Sofija Samoilovska Jovanovik

Unit production manager: Igor Aleksov

Production designer: Sasho Blazevski

Costumes: Ilina Cholak

Make-up: Zaneta Dimitrievska

Cast: Mia Giraud, Martin Gjorgoski, Stefan Spasov