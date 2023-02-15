OneTwoThree Media Picks Up Vardan Tozija's M Ahead of Berlinale EFM

SKOPJE: Las Vegas-based sales company OneTwoThree Media has acquired international sales rights to coming-of-age fantasy drama M and will launch sales at the European Film Market (16 – 22 February 2023) in Berlin. M is a coproduction between North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France and Luxembourg.

The film is having a world-first screening at EFM from 15:30 CET on 18 February 2023 at CinemaxX 18.

Tozija's sophomore feature is set in a world ravaged by a deadly virus. Young Marko is faced with losing everything as he must journey through a shattered world, shrouded in silence and overtaken by the Infected and the conflict-torn remnants of humanity.

Written by Vardan Tozija and Darijan Pejovski, the film features Matej Sivakov, Sasko Kocev, Aleksandar Nicovski, Kamka Tocinovski, Bojana Gregorić Vejzović and Verica Nedeska.

Atanas Georgiev, who worked on the double Oscar nominee Honeyland / Medenazemja by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov (produced by Tris Films), is editing along with Blagoja Nedelkovski.

M is produced by Darko Popov from Focus Pocus in coproduction with Croatia’s 4 Film, Kosovo’s In My Country, French Les Contes Modernes and Luxembourg-based Wady Media. It was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Kosovo Cinematography Center, SACEM and TV Telma.

The domestic premiere of the film is expected by the end of 2023.