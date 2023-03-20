New VoD Platform Kinemoe Launches in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: The new streaming service Kinemoe , which has been launched in North Macedonia recently, is focused on promotion and streaming of locally produced content, and it is available direct-to-consumer.

Kinemoe offers a range of diverse content, including original scripted, unscripted and licensed programming. The offer includes the feature film Golden Five / Zlatnapetorka directed by Goran Trenchovski, produced by Revolution Production in coproduction with the Macedonian National Television, and supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, as well as Jani Bojadzi`s debut feature Mocking of Christ / Ruganje so Hristos, produced by Orion production and coproduced with Macedonian Candela and Slovenian STVA.

Among the original series slated for release on the platform in March 2023 is the drama thriller TV series Clear Water / Bistra voda, directed by Jani Bojadzi and produced by Cinnamon Media Factory in coproduction with Macedonian Alfa TV.

The platform is powered by Macedonian Cinnamon Media Factory and it was launched on 12 March 2023.