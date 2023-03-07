OneTwoThree Media Acquires Worldwide Rights to Macedonian Snow White Dies at the End

SKOPJE: The Las Vegas-based sales company OneTwoThree Media will manage worldwide rights to Macedonian director Kristijan Risteski’s debut feature Snow White Dies in the End / Snezana umira na krajot , starring Verica Nedeska and Nataša Petrović. This Macedonian/Cypriot coproduction, involving North Macedonia’s Vertigo Visual and Cypriot Caretta Films , premiered at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival.

The film intersects the stories of seven people on the edge of society narrated by a fly. The intertwining quirky tales of love, friendship and commitment involve a gynecologist trying to keep the junkie son of a dead friend out of trouble, three buddies who hang out at a video store with hopes and dreams of a brighter future, and a radio host with Asperger’s who falls for a young woman who makes clothes for trees.

The film was produced by Darko Popov through Vertigo Visual in coproduction with Focus Pocus Films (North Macedonia) and Caretta Films (Cyprus). The Macedonian Film Agency supported the project with 200,000 EUR / 12.3 m MKD in 2016.

The project was selected for industry events such as Sarajevo FF’s CineLink Co-production Market, Balkan Film Market (winner of Best Pitch Award), Sources2 and MIDPOINT script development programmes, as well as Karlovy Vary IFF’s Works In Progress.