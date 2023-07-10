FESTIVALS: Men of Deeds Wins Tetovo International Film Festival ODA 2023

The film also received the award for Best Screenplay (Oana Tudor and Radu Romaniuc), while Iulian Postelnicu won the Best Actor Award. The Best Actress Award was bestowed upon Kosovan-French actress Luana Bajrami for her role in The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo) by Fisnik Maxville.
Several awards were handed out in the Win Panorama Short Competition Programme, including Best Short Fiction for The Script / Scenarioto by Aleksandra Kardalevska.
During the five days of the festival, 45 films were screened and 34 of them competed for the top prizes.
The festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Municipality of Tetovo.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Cine Balkan Panorama Competition:
Best Film:
Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)
Directed by Paul Negoescu
Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film
Coproduced by Screening Emotions, Avanpost Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, Eurimages, the Romanian National Television
Best Screenplay:
Oana Tudor, Radu Romaniuc for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)
Artistic Contribution:
The Albanian Virgin (Germany, Belgium, Albania, Kosovo)
Directed by BujarAlimani
Best Actress:
Luana Bajrami for The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo)
Directed by Fisnik Maxville
Best Actor:
Iulian Postelnicu in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)
Win Panorama Competition:
Best Short Film:
The Script / Scenarioto (North Macedonia)
Directed by Aleksandra Kardalevska
Best Short Documentary:
When a Rocket Sits on a Launch Pad (China/USA)
Directed by Bohao Liu
Best Short Animated Film:
Why are Cockroaches so Hard to Kill? (Greece)
Directed by Irida Zhonga
Best Student Film:
The Devil (Poland)
Directed by Jan Bujnowski