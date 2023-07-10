10-07-2023

FESTIVALS: Men of Deeds Wins Tetovo International Film Festival ODA 2023

    Men of Deeds Best Film Director Online Men of Deeds Best Film Director Online credit: Tetovo International Film Festival ODA (TIFF ODA)

    TETOVO: The Romanian/Bulgarian coproduction Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă by Paul Negoescu received the Best Film Award in the Cine Balkan Panorama Competition at the 12th edition of the Macedonian Tetovo International Film Festival ODA (TIFF ODA), which took place 4 – 8 July 2023.

    credit: Tetovo International Film Festival ODA (TIFF ODA)The film also received the award for Best Screenplay (Oana Tudor and Radu Romaniuc), while Iulian Postelnicu won the Best Actor Award. The Best Actress Award was bestowed upon Kosovan-French actress Luana Bajrami for her role in The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo) by Fisnik Maxville.

    Several awards were handed out in the Win Panorama Short Competition Programme, including Best Short Fiction for The Script / Scenarioto by Aleksandra Kardalevska.

    During the five days of the festival, 45 films were screened and 34 of them competed for the top prizes.

    The festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Municipality of Tetovo.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Cine Balkan Panorama Competition:

    Best Film:
    Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Paul Negoescu
    Produced by Tangaj ProductionPapillon Film
    Coproduced by Screening EmotionsAvanpost Production
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, Eurimages, the Romanian National Television

    Best Screenplay:
    Oana Tudor, Radu Romaniuc for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)

    Artistic Contribution:
    The Albanian Virgin (Germany, Belgium, Albania, Kosovo)
    Directed by BujarAlimani

    Best Actress:
    Luana Bajrami for The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo)
    Directed by Fisnik Maxville

    Best Actor:
    Iulian Postelnicu in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)

    Win Panorama Competition:

    Best Short Film:
    Opening ceremony, credit: Tetovo International Film Festival ODA (TIFF ODA)The Script / Scenarioto (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Aleksandra Kardalevska

    Best Short Documentary:
    When a Rocket Sits on a Launch Pad (China/USA)
    Directed by Bohao Liu

    Best Short Animated Film:
    Why are Cockroaches so Hard to Kill? (Greece)
    Directed by Irida Zhonga

    Best Student Film:
    The Devil (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Bujnowski

