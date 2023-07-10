FESTIVALS: Men of Deeds Wins Tetovo International Film Festival ODA 2023

Men of Deeds Best Film Director Online

TETOVO: The Romanian/Bulgarian coproduction Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă by Paul Negoescu received the Best Film Award in the Cine Balkan Panorama Competition at the 12th edition of the Macedonian Tetovo International Film Festival ODA (TIFF ODA) , which took place 4 – 8 July 2023.

The film also received the award for Best Screenplay (Oana Tudor and Radu Romaniuc), while Iulian Postelnicu won the Best Actor Award. The Best Actress Award was bestowed upon Kosovan-French actress Luana Bajrami for her role in The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo) by Fisnik Maxville.

Several awards were handed out in the Win Panorama Short Competition Programme, including Best Short Fiction for The Script / Scenarioto by Aleksandra Kardalevska.

During the five days of the festival, 45 films were screened and 34 of them competed for the top prizes.

The festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Municipality of Tetovo.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Cine Balkan Panorama Competition:

Best Film:

Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film

Coproduced by Screening Emotions, Avanpost Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, Eurimages, the Romanian National Television

Best Screenplay:

Oana Tudor, Radu Romaniuc for Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)

Artistic Contribution:

The Albanian Virgin (Germany, Belgium, Albania, Kosovo)

Directed by BujarAlimani

Best Actress:

Luana Bajrami for The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo)

Directed by Fisnik Maxville

Best Actor:

Iulian Postelnicu in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)

Win Panorama Competition:

Best Short Film:

The Script / Scenarioto (North Macedonia)

Directed by Aleksandra Kardalevska

Best Short Documentary:

When a Rocket Sits on a Launch Pad (China/USA)

Directed by Bohao Liu

Best Short Animated Film:

Why are Cockroaches so Hard to Kill? (Greece)

Directed by Irida Zhonga

Best Student Film:

The Devil (Poland)

Directed by Jan Bujnowski