New Cinema Opens in Macedonian Town of Štip after 30 Years

ŠTIP: A new one-screen cinema opened in Štip, North Macedonia, on 8 July 2023, being the first cinema in this town in 30 years.

The 142-seat cinema was built inside the multimedia centre Kiro Gligorov in Štip and is managed by Kinoverzum, which already operates two facilities in Sveti Nikole and Veles.

The investment of Kinoverzum is more than 100,000 EUR.

The new cinema will be open seven days in a week, and the operators plan on screen everything from new release blockbusters through to old classics, as well as hosting theme nights and also being available for hire.

Kinoverzum is the first woman-owned, private cinema in North Macedonia, which has brought more than 200 films and hosted almost 2,000 screenings since its opening in 2019. Its founder, Mihaela Gjorčeva, was included in the list of the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe for 2022.