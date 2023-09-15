15-09-2023

FESTIVALS: Manaki Brothers International Cinematographers’ FF 2023 Announces Lineup

    BITOLA: Twelve films have been selected for the Competition Camera 300 of the 44th edition of the Manaki Brothers International Cinematographers’ Film Festival, set to be held in Bitola from 23 tо 29 September 2023.

    The festival will feature its traditional Golden Camera 300 competition for best cinematographic work as well as the Documentary Programme, the Short Film Programme and the Student Programme.

    The Macedonian/Polish/Croatian/Serbian/Kosovar coproduction Housekeeping for Beginners by Goran Stolevski will open the festival, while Igor Aleksov's debut feature Lena and Vladimir will close it. Both films will also run in the competition.

    British cinematographer Peter Biziou will be presented with the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award, while award-winning cinematographer Seamus McGarvey will receive the Special Golden Camera 300 for Outstanding Contribution to the World Film Art.

    The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, which is awarded by the Association of Film Professionals for exceptional contribution to Macedonian cinema within the festival, will be awarded to actress and producer Labina Mitevska.

    The festival is organised by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association and supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Muncipality of Bitola.

    LINEUP COMPETITION CAMERA 300:

    About Dry Grasses (Turkey, France, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan
    Cinematography by Kürşat Üresin and Cevahir Şahin

    Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)
    Directed by Aki Kaurismäki    
    Cinematography by Timo Salminen

    Asteroid City (USA, Spain)
    Directed by Wes Anderson
    Cinematography by Robert Yeoman

    La chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)
    Directed by Alice Rohrwacher
    Cinematography by Hélène Louvart

    Perfect Days (Japan, Germany)
    Directed by Wim Wenders
    Cinematography by Franz Lustig

    Anatomy of a Fall (France)
    Directed by Justine Triet
    Cinematography by Simon Beaufils

    Only the River Flows (China)
    Directed by Wei Shujun
    Cinematography by Chengma Zhiyuan

    Past Lives (USA, South Korea)
    Directed by Celine Song
    Cinematography by Shabier Kirchner

    Nostalgia (Italy, France)
    Directed by Mario Martone
    Cinematography by Paolo Carnera

    Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)
    Directed by Jessica Hausner
    Cinematography by Martin Gschlacht

    Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
    Directed by Goran Stolevski
    Cinematography by Naum Doksevski
    Produced by List Production
    Coproduced by Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    Lena and Vladimir (North Macedonia, Serbia)
    Directed by Igor Aleksov
    Cinematography by Dusan Kardalevski
    Produced by DMF Films, Mind Production
    Coproduced by Terirem Production
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia

