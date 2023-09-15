FESTIVALS: Manaki Brothers International Cinematographers’ FF 2023 Announces Lineup

The festival will feature its traditional Golden Camera 300 competition for best cinematographic work as well as the Documentary Programme, the Short Film Programme and the Student Programme.
The Macedonian/Polish/Croatian/Serbian/Kosovar coproduction Housekeeping for Beginners by Goran Stolevski will open the festival, while Igor Aleksov's debut feature Lena and Vladimir will close it. Both films will also run in the competition.
British cinematographer Peter Biziou will be presented with the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award, while award-winning cinematographer Seamus McGarvey will receive the Special Golden Camera 300 for Outstanding Contribution to the World Film Art.
The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, which is awarded by the Association of Film Professionals for exceptional contribution to Macedonian cinema within the festival, will be awarded to actress and producer Labina Mitevska.
The festival is organised by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association and supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Muncipality of Bitola.
LINEUP COMPETITION CAMERA 300:
About Dry Grasses (Turkey, France, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Cinematography by Kürşat Üresin and Cevahir Şahin
Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)
Directed by Aki Kaurismäki
Cinematography by Timo Salminen
Asteroid City (USA, Spain)
Directed by Wes Anderson
Cinematography by Robert Yeoman
La chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)
Directed by Alice Rohrwacher
Cinematography by Hélène Louvart
Perfect Days (Japan, Germany)
Directed by Wim Wenders
Cinematography by Franz Lustig
Anatomy of a Fall (France)
Directed by Justine Triet
Cinematography by Simon Beaufils
Only the River Flows (China)
Directed by Wei Shujun
Cinematography by Chengma Zhiyuan
Past Lives (USA, South Korea)
Directed by Celine Song
Cinematography by Shabier Kirchner
Nostalgia (Italy, France)
Directed by Mario Martone
Cinematography by Paolo Carnera
Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)
Directed by Jessica Hausner
Cinematography by Martin Gschlacht
Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
Directed by Goran Stolevski
Cinematography by Naum Doksevski
Produced by List Production
Coproduced by Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center
Lena and Vladimir (North Macedonia, Serbia)
Directed by Igor Aleksov
Cinematography by Dusan Kardalevski
Produced by DMF Films, Mind Production
Coproduced by Terirem Production
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia