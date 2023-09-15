FESTIVALS: Manaki Brothers International Cinematographers’ FF 2023 Announces Lineup

BITOLA: Twelve films have been selected for the Competition Camera 300 of the 44th edition of the Manaki Brothers International Cinematographers’ Film Festival , set to be held in Bitola from 23 tо 29 September 2023.

The festival will feature its traditional Golden Camera 300 competition for best cinematographic work as well as the Documentary Programme, the Short Film Programme and the Student Programme.

The Macedonian/Polish/Croatian/Serbian/Kosovar coproduction Housekeeping for Beginners by Goran Stolevski will open the festival, while Igor Aleksov's debut feature Lena and Vladimir will close it. Both films will also run in the competition.

British cinematographer Peter Biziou will be presented with the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award, while award-winning cinematographer Seamus McGarvey will receive the Special Golden Camera 300 for Outstanding Contribution to the World Film Art.

The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, which is awarded by the Association of Film Professionals for exceptional contribution to Macedonian cinema within the festival, will be awarded to actress and producer Labina Mitevska.

The festival is organised by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association and supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Muncipality of Bitola.

LINEUP COMPETITION CAMERA 300:

About Dry Grasses (Turkey, France, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Cinematography by Kürşat Üresin and Cevahir Şahin

Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)

Directed by Aki Kaurismäki

Cinematography by Timo Salminen

Asteroid City (USA, Spain)

Directed by Wes Anderson

Cinematography by Robert Yeoman

La chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)

Directed by Alice Rohrwacher

Cinematography by Hélène Louvart

Perfect Days (Japan, Germany)

Directed by Wim Wenders

Cinematography by Franz Lustig

Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Directed by Justine Triet

Cinematography by Simon Beaufils

Only the River Flows (China)

Directed by Wei Shujun

Cinematography by Chengma Zhiyuan

Past Lives (USA, South Korea)

Directed by Celine Song

Cinematography by Shabier Kirchner

Nostalgia (Italy, France)

Directed by Mario Martone

Cinematography by Paolo Carnera

Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)

Directed by Jessica Hausner

Cinematography by Martin Gschlacht

Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Cinematography by Naum Doksevski

Produced by List Production

Coproduced by Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

Lena and Vladimir (North Macedonia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Aleksov

Cinematography by Dusan Kardalevski

Produced by DMF Films, Mind Production

Coproduced by Terirem Production

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia