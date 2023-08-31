GRANTS: North Macedonia Announces First Production Grants for 2023

SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency distributed 1,422,764 EUR / 87.5 m MKD as production grants for feature, short, animated films, documentaries and minority coproductions in the first grant call of 2023. A total of 24 films received financial support.

The biggest grant of 601,626 EUR / 37 m MKD went to the new project Mother (A Possible Story of Mother Teresa) by Teona Strugar Mitevska, produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski (North Macedonia) in coproduction with Vertigo (Slovenia), Terminal 3 (Croatia), Entre Chien et Loup (Belgium), SCCA/Pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Beofilm (Denmark).

The list of eight minority coproductions receiving support includes new projects by Rajko Grlić, Marko Naberšnik, Goran Stanković, Darko Štante, Minos Papas, Visar Morina, Robert Budina and Genc Permeti.

The grants were announced on 24 August 2023.

