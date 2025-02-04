PRODUCTION: Georgi M. Unkovski Preps Macedonian Animation Series Bukvozhder

SKOPJE: Macedonian writer/director Georgi M. Unkovski, whose debut feature DJ Ahmet world-premiered in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition 2025 where it won the Audience Award, is currently in preparation with the animated series Bukvozhder.

The 10 x 5 minutes series celebrates the Macedonian alphabet and language, following the success of the original 1985 series Bushava Azbuka, produced by the Macedonian Radio Television, which educated generations through music, animation, and live performances.

Kalija Kiselicki penned the script, while the animation style blends the original illustrations (from 1985) by Dušan Petričić with new adaptations by Tomi Dzhuroski, led by Nikola Dimov, Damjan Mihailov and Goran Menkov. Creative producers include Slobodan Unkovski and Sinolichka Trpkova, with Goran Igić and Mite Kuzhevski as executive producers.

The series is a Macedonian coproduction between 2BA Production, Vidi Vaka Storytelling Studio, and filmmaker Georgi M. Unkovski.

Financed independently by the producers with 150,000 EUR after two years of effort, Bukvozhder is the first project from planned two, with a public fundraising campaign for additional 50,000 EUR planned in March 2025 to close the budget. The team is also seeking support for Bushav Bukvar, another TV series based on scripts by the late Goran Stefanovski and finalised by Marjan Alchevski, which is in an early development stage.

A music video for the song Bushava Nova Godina, featuring Bukvozhder characters voiced by Ivana Pavlaković, Angela-Aleksandra Ivanović and Damjan Cvetanovski, was released mid-December 2024 to promote the series.

Bukvozhder is set to premiere by the end of 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

2BA Production (North Macedonia)

2BA Production (North Macedonia)

Coproducer:

Vidi Vaka Storytelling Studio (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Georgi M Unkovski

Screenwriter: Kalija Kiselicki

Character design: Dušan Petričić, Tomi Dzhuroski, led by Nikola Dimov, Damjan Mihailov

Creative producers: Slobodan Unkovski, SinolichkaTrpkova