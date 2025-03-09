OBITUARY: Macedonian Producer Panche (Panta) Mizhimakov

SKOPJE: Macedonian producer Pance (Panta) Mizhimakov has passed away after a short illness at 79. He was known for his significant contributions to Macedonian cinema, notably as a producer at the first production company in North Macedonia, Vardar Film , and later through his own company, Pegaz.

Born in 1946, Mizhimakov graduated from the Academy for Theatre, Film, Radio and Television in Belgrade, and collaborated on various coproductions and foreign projects in both North Macedonia and the former Yugoslavia. He started as an assistant director and shooting organiser, and later as a film director and production manager.

At Vardar Film, he worked on numerous feature, documentary and short films, including Across the Lake / Preku ezeroto by Antonio Mitrikeski, Stand Up Straight, Delfina by Aleksandar Djurcinov, Gypsy Magic, The Red Horse / Crveni otkonj and Happy New '49 / Srekna Nova `49, all three by Stole Popov, and many more.

In 1991, he co-founded and served as director of the private production company Pegaz, through which he produced several film projects.

His work not only nurtured local talent but also forged numerous international coproductions during the era of the former Yugoslavia.

In one of his last statements, he shared his love for film, saying: "Film has given us more than we have given it. It has given us everything. Working and traveling around the world, we have met people we could never have imagined. If I had my life to do over again, I would work in film again."