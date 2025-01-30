PRODUCTION: Teona Strugar Mitevska Enters Postproduction with Mother Starring Noomi Rapace

SKOPJE: The acclaimed Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska is currently in postproduction with her seventh feature film Mother / Majka, an international coproduction set to be released in 2026. The cast is led by the Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, and Kinology is handling the international sales.

The film, focusing on a pivotal moment in the life of Mother Teresa, is set in 1948 Calcutta. The narrative unfolds over seven days as Mother Teresa prepares to leave St. Mary's convent to establish her own religious order. She appoints Sister Agnieszka as her successor, who soon confides that she is pregnant and seeks an abortion, placing Mother Teresa in a profound moral dilemma.

Sylvia Hoeks is Sister Agnieszka, and Nikola Ristanovski plays Father Friedrich, Mother Teresa's confidant.

The director penned the script together with Macedonian writer Goce Smilevski and Bosnian scriptwriter Elma Tataragić.

The film was shot from October to November 2024 in Belgium and India. Virginie Saint-Martin from Belgium is lensing, while Danish Per K. Kirkegaard is editing.

The film is produced by Labina Mitevska through Sisters and Brother Mitevski (North Macedonia), in coproduction with Sébastien Delloye through Entre Chien et Loup (Belgium), Frau Film (Denmark), Rainy Days (Sweden) and Raging Film (India).

Mother has received significant support from various European film funds, including 601,626 EUR / 37 m MKD from the North Macedonia Film Agency, 130,777 EUR from the Swedish Film Institute, 174,205 EUR from the Danish Film Institute and 495,000 EUR from the Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles. It was also supported by Film i Vast.

Scanbox Distribution will release the film in Scandinavia, while September Film will distribute it in Benelux.

Production Information:

Producer:

Sisters and Brother Mitevski production (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Entre Chien et Loup (Belgium)

Rainy Days (Sweden)

Frau Film (Denmark)

Raging Film (India)

Credits:

Director: Teona Strugar Mitevska

Scriptwriters: Goce Smilevski,Teona Strugar Mitevska, Elma Tataragić

DoP: Virginie Saint-Martin

Editor: Per K. Kirkegaard

Costume designer: Claudine Tychon

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Sylvia Hoeks, Nikola Ristanovski, Ekin Corapci, Marijke Pinoy, Labina Mitevska, Vala Noren