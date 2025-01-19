Veronika Buchkovska Appointed New Acting Director of North Macedonia Film Agency

SKOPJE: The Macedonian Government has appointed Veronika Buchkovska as the new acting director of the North Macedonia Film Agency . She is replacing Daniela Stankovska-Plachkovska, who recently resigned from the position.

Veronika Buchkovska has been part of the Film Activity and International Cooperation Sector at the Agency since 2011. She has been responsible for promoting Macedonian film production both locally and internationally, as well as overseeing the implementation of film festivals.

According to the Agency, Buchkovska brings extensive professional experience in organising and participating in events of various formats, including international conferences and festivals, one-day workshops, the Eurimages Board of Directors General Assembly, festival and industry programmes with a focus on Macedonian and regional film production, and numerous events aimed at young audiences and film education initiatives.

Buchkovska also serves as the national representative in the European Audiovisual Observatory and the European Film Promotion network. She is additionally a member of the European Film Commissions Network.