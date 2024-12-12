Films Boutique Picks Up Georgi M. Unkovski’s DJ Ahmet Ahead of Its World Premiere at Sundance

SKOPJE: Georgi M. Unkovski’s debut feature DJ Ahmet has been acquired by Berlin-based Films Boutique ahead of its world premiere in the World Dramatic Competition section within the 2025 Sundance Film Festival (23 January – 2 February 2025). The film is a coproduction between North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia and Croatia.

The script penned by Georgi M. Unkovski features 15-year old Ahmet from the remote Yoruk village of Kodzalia, who finds refuge in music while navigating his father’s expectations, a conservative community, and his first experience with loving a girl already promised to someone else.

Arif Jakup, Agush Agushev, Dora Akan Zlatanova, Naim Agushev and Aksel Mehmet play the main roles alongside Selpin Kerim and Atila Klince.

DJ Ahmet was produced by Ivan Unkovski and Ivana Shekutkoska of North Macedonia’s Cinema Futura in coproduction with Vladimir Anastasov and Angela Nestorovska of Sektor Film from North Macedonia, Michal Kráčmer and Veronika Kuhrova of Czech Republic’s Alter Vision, Igor Kecman of Serbia’s Backroom Productions, Jelena Mitrović of Baš Čelik Film House Serbia, and Katarina Prpić of Croatia’s 365 Films.

The project was financed by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, and the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network).

Georgi M. Unkovski’s short film Sticker / Nalepnica had its world premiere at Sundance in 2020.