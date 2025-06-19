North Macedonia's Cinema Admissions Drop 14% in 2024 Despite Increase in Screenings

SKOPJE: North Macedonia’s cinemas recorded 334,479 admissions in 2024, marking a 14% decrease from the 389,746 admissions reported in 2023, according to newly released data from the State Statistical Office .

The decline in attendance comes despite a slight increase in the number of screenings and films shown across the country. In 2024, a total of 1,042 films were screened in cinemas with 13,837 screenings, a 2.3% rise in screenings compared to the 13,526 screenings and 1,039 films shown in 2023.

The drop in admissions was particularly pronounced for domestic films, which saw a reduction of over 50% at the country’s major cinemas compared to 2023. The top five Macedonian titles at Cineplexx attracted just 5,431 admissions in 2024, compared to 18,257 the previous year.

The estimated 2024 box office in North Macedonia is around 1,170,677 EUR.

The 2024 data was collected from 18 cinemas nationwide.