Golden Frame 2025 Held in Skopje

SKOPJE: The 7th edition of the Golden Frame film showcase brought nine of the latest Macedonian productions to audiences in Skopje, with free screenings held from 26 to 28 June 2025 at the Frosina Cinema .

The event kicked off with the screening of five new Macedonian short films from directors Eleonora Veninova, Halim Luta, Nadezhda Panov, Trifun Sitnikovski, and Vasil Hristov.

The showcase also screened the feature films Kill the Children First / Ubij gi prvo decata, directed by Dimitar Orovchanec and produced by DMF Films and Trice Films, as well as the Macedonian/Turkish coproduction The Hardest Thing / Najteskoto nesto directed by acclaimed Turkish director Serdar Akar, and produced by North Macedonia`s Sektor Film in coproduction with Turkish NTC Medya.

Documentaries Time of Concrete / Vreme na beton, directed by Igor Ivanov and produced by Skopje Film Studio, and Treasure / Bogatstvo, directed by Arsim Fazlija and produced by Sejvi Production, were also included in the lineup.

A special outreach screening programme was held at the Mother Teresa Nursing Home, continuing Golden Frame’s tradition of making cinema accessible to all audiences.

The 7th edition of Golden Frame was organised by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association (DFRM) and supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency.