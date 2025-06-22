Sashko Micevski Appointed Acting Director of North Macedonia Film Agency

SKOPJE: Editor and sound designer Sashko Micevski has been appointed acting director of the North Macedonia Film Agency by the Macedonian Government. He is replacing Veronika Buchkovska, who had held the position since December 2023.

Micevski, also known professionally as Sashko Poter Micevski, studied film and television editing at the Faculty of Dramatic Arts (FDU) in Skopje. In 2015, he received a scholarship from the Ministry of Education and Science to pursue postgraduate studies at the National Film and Television School in the UK, where he worked on films screened at renowned international festivals.

His professional experience includes work in the UK on projects for the BBC and films produced at Pinewood Studios, as well as postproduction roles on Macedonian audiovisual works, including the TV series Prespav and House Arrest, both produced by OXO. In 2020, he directed the short documentary We Will All Die, and in 2013 the short film (Von)zemjaninot Li.

Micevski is the recipient of numerous awards, including a Royal Television Society Award and a Daytime Emmy nomination. In 2020, he personally financed the renovation of the sound studio at Vardar Film Skopje and has served as a member of the Film Council of the Film Agency since that year.

In November 2024, he was also elected to the Council for Culture, an expert and advisory body to the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Zoran Ljutkov.