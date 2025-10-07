National Geographic Documentary Films Acquires The Tale of Silyan by Oscar-Nominated Director Tamara Kotevska

SKOPJE: National Geographic Documentary Films has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to The Tale of Silyan / Siljan , the latest work from the Oscar-nominated North Macedonian director of Honeyland / Medena zemja , Tamara Kotevska.

The US/UK/Macedonian coproduction will stream globally on Disney+ and Hulu later in 2025, with the deal brokered by UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

The film tells the moving story of a wounded white stork rescued from a landfill by a Macedonian farmer named Nikola, an act that profoundly transforms both their lives. The title references a Macedonian folk tale about a boy named Silyan who, after a quarrel with his father, is turned into a stork.

Kotevska and Jean Dakar (who doubles as cinematographer) produced for Ciconia Film, alongside The Corner Shop’s Anna Hashmi (UK, USA), as well as Jordanco Petkovski through Nest Production (North Macedonia). Concordia Studio, which came in as producer in early 2024, fully financed the project. Executive producers include Casey Meurer, Lizzie Fox, Davis Guggenheim, and Laurene Powell Jobs.

The Tale of Silyan made its world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival (27 August – 9 September 2025) and most recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (4 - 14 September 2025).

The film has been selected as North Macedonia’s entry for the International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.