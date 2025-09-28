Nouvelle Vague Wins 2025 ICFF Manaki Brothers

BITOLA: David Chambille, the cinematographer of the French film Nouvelle Vague directed by Richard Linklater, received the Golden Camera 300 at the 46th edition of the International Cinematographers' Film Festival Manaki Brothers . The festival took place in Bitola, North Macedonia, from 21 to 26 September 2025.

The Silver Camera 300 went to Olympia Mytilinaiou for the work on Alexandros Avranas`s Quiet Life (France, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Greece, Finland). The Bronze Camera 300 went to Mauro Herce for Sirât (France, Spain) directed by Olivier Laxe.

American director and cinematographer Wally Pfister, best known for his partnership with Christopher Nolan, was awarded the Special Golden Camera 300 for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinematic Art. The award was presented by festival director Dimitrija Doksevski.

The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, presented by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association on its 75th anniversary, was awarded to music composer Kiril Dzajkovski for his exceptional contribution to Macedonian film.

Georgi M. Unkovski’s debut feature DJ Ahmet, a coproduction between Cinema Futura and Sektor Film from North Macedonia, Alter Vision from the Czech Republic, and Serbia’s Backroom Productions and Baš Čelik Film House, closed the festival.

The International Cinematographers' Film Festival Manaki Brothers is organised by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association and supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Muncipality of Bitola.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Golden Camera 300:

Nouvelle Vague (France)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Lensed by David Chambille

Silver Camera 300:

Quiet Life (France, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Greece, Finland)

Directed by Alexandros Avranas

Lensed by Olympia Mytilinaiou

Produced by Les Films du Worso

Coproduced by Elle Driver, Senator Film Produktion, Fox in the Snow, Amrion, Playground, Asterisk*, MakingMovies, ARTE France Cinema, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Film i Väst, Ert, Faliro House, Exile Content, Sezzfilm, Fink Film, Three Brothers

Supported by Eurimages, Film Estonia, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Swedish Film Institute, Région Île-De-France, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Estonian Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, Ekome, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia

Bronze Camera 300:

Sirât (France, Spain)

Directed by Olivier Laxe

Lensed by Mauro Herce

Documentary Film Competition:

Camera 300 for Best Documentary Film:

L’Mina (France, Morocco, Italy, Qatar)

Directed by Randa Maroufi

Lensed by Luca Coassin

Short Film Competition:

Small Camera 300:

When the Geese Flew (New Zealand)

Directed by Arthur Gay

Lensed by Zhejian Michael Cong

Student Film Competition:

Camera 300 for Best Student Film:

The Swimsuit / Der Badeanzug (Austria)

Directed by Amina Krami

Lensed by Lisa Jilg

Special Mention:

The Unicorn in Snow Pants Suddenly Ran Off (Germany)

Directed by Philipp Schaeffer

Lensed by Leon Hörtrich