29-09-2025

The 10th Kinenova Film Festival Underway in Skopje

    SKOPJE: Six titles have been selected for the Official Competition of the KineNova International Film Festival, whose 10th edition is taking place in Skopje from 28 September to 5 October 2025. The programme includes films from Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia, among others.

    The festival will screen a total of 20 films in two locations in Skopje. The slogan of the festival is “Catch it before it flies away”.

    The main programme consists of first and second feature films from Europe selected by Igor Angjelkov. Jure Pavlović’s documentary The Lost Dream Team / Izgubljeni Dream Team (Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia), produced by Sekvenca in coproduction with Set Sail Films, Articolture, Tramal Films, Wake Up FilmsHRT, opened the festival.

    Norwegian actress and filmmaker Liv Ullmann is this year's recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Norwegian screenwriter and director Dag Johan Haugerud will receive the Award for Special Contribution to World Film Art. He will also hold a masterclass. Macedonian cinematographer Vladimir Samoilovski will receive the Award for Special Contribution to Film Art. 

    The KineNova International Film Festival is organised by the Association for Promotion and Development of Film Art Artcinema and it is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency.

    OFFICIAL COMPETITION PROGRAMME:

    Praslovan (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Slobodan Maksimović
    Produced by Invida
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Jaka Produkcija, Film Factory001VizualistGustav Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Panopticon (Georgia, France, Italy, Romania)
    Directed by George Sikharulidze 
    Produced by 20 Steps
    Coproduced by FILM02, Ombre Rosse Film Production, Tangaj Production, Independent Film Project
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde (French CNC), Ile-de-France, MIC Co-production Fund, RAI Cinema, the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian National TelevisionChainsaw Europe

    Johatsu– Into Thin Air (Japan, Germany)
    Directed by Andreas Hartmann, Arata Mori

    Dwelling among the Gods / Međubogovima (Serbia, Italy, Croatia)
    Directed by Vuk Ršumović
    Produced by BaBoon Production
    Coproduced by Nightswim, Kinorama
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, MIBAC, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages

    Once Upon a Time in Gaza (Palestine, United Arab Emirates, France, Portugal, Germany, UK, Jordan)
    Directed by Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

    The Lost Dream Team / Izgubljeni Dream Team (Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Jure Pavlović
    Produced by Sekvenca
    Coproduced by Set Sail Films, Articolture, Tramal Films, Wake Up FilmsHRT
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center SerbiaEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Activities and Tourism - Directorate-General for Cinema, Creative Europe - Single Development, Re-Act

