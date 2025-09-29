The 10th Kinenova Film Festival Underway in Skopje

SKOPJE: Six titles have been selected for the Official Competition of the KineNova International Film Festival , whose 10th edition is taking place in Skopje from 28 September to 5 October 2025. The programme includes films from Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia, among others.

The festival will screen a total of 20 films in two locations in Skopje. The slogan of the festival is “Catch it before it flies away”.

The main programme consists of first and second feature films from Europe selected by Igor Angjelkov. Jure Pavlović’s documentary The Lost Dream Team / Izgubljeni Dream Team (Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia), produced by Sekvenca in coproduction with Set Sail Films, Articolture, Tramal Films, Wake Up Films, HRT, opened the festival.

Norwegian actress and filmmaker Liv Ullmann is this year's recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Norwegian screenwriter and director Dag Johan Haugerud will receive the Award for Special Contribution to World Film Art. He will also hold a masterclass. Macedonian cinematographer Vladimir Samoilovski will receive the Award for Special Contribution to Film Art.

The KineNova International Film Festival is organised by the Association for Promotion and Development of Film Art Artcinema and it is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency.

OFFICIAL COMPETITION PROGRAMME:

Praslovan (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Slobodan Maksimović

Produced by Invida

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Jaka Produkcija, Film Factory, 001, Vizualist, Gustav Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Panopticon (Georgia, France, Italy, Romania)

Directed by George Sikharulidze

Produced by 20 Steps

Coproduced by FILM02, Ombre Rosse Film Production, Tangaj Production, Independent Film Project

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde (French CNC), Ile-de-France, MIC Co-production Fund, RAI Cinema, the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian National Television, Chainsaw Europe

Johatsu– Into Thin Air (Japan, Germany)

Directed by Andreas Hartmann, Arata Mori

Dwelling among the Gods / Međubogovima (Serbia, Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Vuk Ršumović

Produced by BaBoon Production

Coproduced by Nightswim, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, MIBAC, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages

Once Upon a Time in Gaza (Palestine, United Arab Emirates, France, Portugal, Germany, UK, Jordan)

Directed by Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

The Lost Dream Team / Izgubljeni Dream Team (Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Jure Pavlović

Produced by Sekvenca

Coproduced by Set Sail Films, Articolture, Tramal Films, Wake Up Films, HRT

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Activities and Tourism - Directorate-General for Cinema, Creative Europe - Single Development, Re-Act