Manaki Brothers International Cinematographers’ FF 2025 Kicks Off in North Macedonia

BITOLA: Ten films have been selected for the Competition Camera 300 of the 46th edition of the Manaki Brothers International Cinematographers’ Film Festival , which is underway in Bitola till 26 September 2025.

The festival features its traditional Golden Camera 300 competition for best cinematographic work as well as the Documentary Programme, the Student and Short Film Competitions, the Mac Point Programme of Macedonian films, as well as open-air screenings and workshops, panels, and industry events. Additional features include the EcoScope section, the Adriatic Audience Award, and book promotions.

The opening film of the Orizzonti Competition in Venice this year, Mother / Majka by Teona Strugar Mitevska opened the festival on 20 September 2025. Georgi M. Unkovski’s debut feature DJ Ahmet will close the festival. DJ Ahmet is a coproduction between Cinema Futura and Sektor Film from North Macedonia, Alter Vision from the Czech Republic, and Serbia’s Backroom Productions and BašČelik Film House.

Iranian-French cinematographer Darius Khondji will be presented with the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award, while the American Oscar winner Wally Pfister and award-winning Turkish director Semih Kaplanoglu received the Special Golden Camera 300 for Outstanding Contribution to the World Film Art.

The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, which is awarded by the Association of Film Professionals for exceptional contribution to Macedonian cinema, will be handed to composer Kiril Dzajkovski.

The festival is organised by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association and supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Muncipality of Bitola.

Lineup Competition Camera 300:

Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Lensed by Virginie Saint-Martin

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

The Visitor / Svečias (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

Lensed by Vytautas Katkus

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute

The Devil Smokes (and Saves the Burnt Matches in the Same Box) / El diablo fuma (y guarda las cabezas de los cerillos quemadosen la mismacaja) (Mexico)

Directed by Ernesto Martínez Bucio

Lensed by Odei Zabaleta

Dreams (Sex Love) / Drømmer (Norway)

Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

Lensed by Cecilie Semec

On Falling (UK, Portugal)

Directed by Laura Carreira

Lensed by Karl Kürten

Vindicta (USA)

Directed by Dominik Sedlar

Lensed by David McFarland

Sirât (France, Spain)

Directed by Olivier Laxe

Lensed by Mauro Herce

I’m Still Here / Ainda estou aqui (Brazil, France)

Directed by Walter Salles

Lensed by Adrian Teijido

Quiet Life (France, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Greece, Finland)

Directed by Alexandros Avranas

Lensed by Olympia Mytilinaiou

Produced by Les Films du Worso

Coproduced by Elle Driver, Senator Film Produktion, Fox in the Snow, Amrion, Playground, Asterisk*, MakingMovies, ARTE France Cinema, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Film i Väst, Ert, Faliro House, Exile Content, Sezzfilm, Fink Film, Three Brothers

Supported by Eurimages, Film Estonia, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Swedish Film Institute, Région Île-De-France, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Estonian Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, Ekome, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia

Nouvelle Vague / New Wave (France)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Lensed by David Chambille

Adriatic Audience Award:

Renovation / Renovacija (Lithuania, Latvia, Belgium)

Directed by Gabrielė Urbonaitė

Lensed by Vytautas Katkus

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Coproduced by Mima Films, Harald House

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia

Adam’s Sake / L'intérêt d'Adam (Belgium, France)

Directed by Laura Wandel

Lensed by Frédéric Noirhomme

Maldoror (Belgium, France)

Directed by Fabrice du Welz

Lensed by Manuel Dacosse

Christy (Ireland, UK)

Directed by Brendan Canty

Lensed by Colm Hogan

Perla (Austria, Slovakia)

Directed by Alexandra Makarová

Lensed by Georg Weiss

Produced by Golden Girls Filmproduktion & Filmservices

Coproduced by Hailstone, Ruth Beckermann Filmproduction

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Austrian Film Institute, ORF Film/Fernsehabkommen

Documentary Programme:

Say Goodbye (Mexico)

Directed by Paloma López Carrillo

Lensed by J. Daniel Zúñiga

When the Phone Rang / Kada je zazvonio telefon (Serbia, USA)

Directed by Iva Radivojević

Lensed by Martin DiCicco

Produced by Set Sail Films, Ivaasks Films

Coproduced by Picture Palace Pictures

Supported by Film Center Serbia, The Princess Grace Foundation, Chicken and Egg Pictures, the Hungarian Film Incentive

The Ground beneath Our Feet (Iceland, Poland)

Directed by Yrsa Roca Fannberg

Lensed by Wojciech Staron

Produced by Akkeri Films

Coproduced by Staron Film

Supported by the Icelandic Film Center, the Polish Film Institute, RÚV, YLE, Nordisk Film & TV Fund, Eurimages, Iceland tax incentive

Gymnasts / Gymnastes (France)

Directed by Frédérique Menant

Lensed by Guillaume Mazloum

Slet 1988 (Germany, France)

Directed by Marta Popivoda

Lensed by Ivan Marković

What We Ask of a Statue Is That It Doesn’t Move / Aftopouzitame apo ena agalma einaina min kineitai (Greece, France)

Directed by Daphné Hérétakis

Lensed by Daphne Heretakis, Robin Fresson

L’Mina (France, Morocco, Italy, Qatar)

Directed by Randa Maroufi

Lensed by Luca Coassin

Control Anatomy (Palestine)

Directed by Mahmoud Alhaj

Lensed by Mahmoud Alhaj

Mac Point Programme:

Christmas Lights / Badnikovi svetilki (North Macedonia)

Directed by Gjorgji Lazov

Lensed by Nikola Markovski

Everybody Calls Redjo / Site go vikaat Redjo (North Macedonia)

Directed by Ibër Deari

Lensed by Dario Sekulovski

Produced by Manufaktura Production

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency

Chipan’s Way / Nacinotna Chipan (North Macedonia)

Directed by Antonio Veljanoski

Lensed by Ema Veljanoska, Antonio Veljanoski

Iron Castle / Zelezen zamok (Switzerland, North Macedonia)

Directed by Mitko Panov

Lensed by Mitko Panov

Produced by Kamera300, Pirej Film dooel

Lotus (North Macedonia)

Directed by Tadea Pavlovska, Pavel Kardalevski

Lensed by Pavel Kardalevski

The Last Balkan Cowboy / Posledniot kauboj na Balkanot (North Macedonia)

Directed by Sabidin Aliu

Lensed by Robert Jankulovski

For Eva / Za Eva (North Macedonia)

Directed by Bojan Vasilev

Lensed bySasho Vasilev

Promised Land / Vetena zemja (North Macedonia)

Directed by Qendrim Rijani

Lensed by Robert Jankulovski

17' (North Macedonia)

Directed by Аleksandar Nestorovski

Lensed by Аleksandar Nestorovski, Ana Pavlovska