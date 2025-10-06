Panopticon Wins 10th KineNova International Film Festival

SKOPJE: The Georgian/French/Italian/Romanian coproduction Panopticon/ Panoptikoni , directed by George Sikharulidze won the Grand Prix at the 10th edition of the KineNova International Film Festival , which took place in Skopje, North Macedonia, from 28 September to 5 October 2025.

The Best Director Award was presented to Serbian filmmaker Vuk Ršumović for Dwelling among the Gods, while the Best Screenplay Award was shared by Momir Turudić and Vuk Ršumović also for Dwelling among the Gods.

Among the 16 short films in competition, the French/Greek/Norwegian Pirate Land by Stavros Petropoulos received the award for Best Short Film.

The festival screened a total of 20 features in two locations in Skopje. Festival laureates included Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann (Lifetime Achievement Award), Norwegian director and screenwriter Dag Johan Haugerud (Special Contribution to World Film Art), and Macedonian cinematographer Vladimir Samoilovski (Special Contribution to Film Art).

The festival closed with the screening of the Slovenian/Croatian coproduction Praslovan by Slobodan Maksimović, produced by Invida in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Jaka Produkcija, Film Factory, 001, Vizualist, and Gustav Film.

The KineNova International Film Festival was organised by the Association for Promotion and Development of Film Art Artcinema, and it was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Best Film:

Panopticon / Panoptikoni (Georgia, France, Italy, Romania)

Directed by George Sikharulidze

Produced by 20 Steps

Coproduced by FILM02, Ombre Rosse Film Production, Tangaj Production, Independent FilmProject

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Best Director:

Dwelling among the Gods / Među bogovima (Serbia, Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Vuk Ršumović

Produced by BaBoon Production

Coproduced by Nightswim, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, MIBAC, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages

Best Screenplay:

Dwelling among the Gods / Međubogovima (Serbia, Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Vuk Ršumović

Short Films Competition:

Best Film:

Pirate Land (France, Greece, Norway)

Directed by Stavros Petropoulos

Special Mention for Visual Achievement:

Blackout / Qafla (Egypt)

Directed by Ahmed El Zoghby

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann

Special Contribution to World Film Art:

Norwegian director and screenwriter Dag Johan Haugerud

Special Contribution to Film Art:

Macedonian cinematographer Vladimir Samoilovski