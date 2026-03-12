OBITUARY: Macedonian Actor Kiril Pop Hristov

SKOPJE: Acclaimed Macedonian film and theatre actor Kiril Pop Hristov has died at 58. He starred in some of the most popular Macedonian films of all time, including Tattoo / Tetoviranje by Stole Popov and Bal-Can-Can by Darko Mitrevski.

Born on 30 July 1967 in Skopje, he spent most of his career working in Macedonian TV, film and theatre, especially in the Macedonian National Theater in Skopje, where he was part of the ensemble since 1993.

He made his on-screen debut in the 1987 TV movie Picasso, directed by Aljosa Simjanovski and produced by Televizija Skopje. After that, he played in many films, including Macedonian Saga / Makedonska saga by Branko Gapo (produced by Pegaz Skopje), Across the Lake / Preku ezeroto by Antonio Mitrikeski (produced by Vardar Film), Goodbye, 20th Century / Zbogum na dvaesetiot vek by Darko Mitrevski and Aleksandar Popovski (produced by Mirco & Slavco - First Partizan Production), Punk's Not Dead / Pankot ne e mrtov by Vladimir Blazevski (produced by Punk Film), in addition to numerous roles in Macedonian TV shows.

Tattoo / Tetoviranje by Stole Popov was produced by Vardar Film. Bal-Can-Can by Darko Mitrevski was produced by Partysans Film in coproduction with Veradia Film, Minerva Pictures, Aria Films, and Verdecchi Film (Italy).

During his rich theatrical career, Kiril Pop Hristov performed in numerous plays at the Macedonian National Theatre. He was also the composer of the 2002 experimental film The Judge / Sudijata by Žaneta Vangeli.