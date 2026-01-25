BOX OFFICE: Domestic Admissions Nearly Triple in North Macedonia in 2025

SKOPJE: Georgi M. Unkovski’s debut feature DJ Ahmet , a coproduction between North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, and Croatia, was the most watched domestic film in Macedonian cinemas in 2025, and the fourth most watched film in cinemas in 2025. Admissions to Macedonian films almost tripled in 2025, surpassing 15,000 admissions nationwide, compared to 2024.

The biggest exhibitor, Cineplexx, reported 13,983 admissions for the top five domestic titles, a significant increase from only 5,431 admissions in 2024. Similarly, 3D Cinema Bitola registered 3,162 admissions for the top five domestic films, which is almost triple compared to only 1,423 admissions in 2024.

At Cineplexx, the three most-watched Macedonian titles were DJ Ahmet with 7,463 admissions, followed by the family film Bibi and Bobby in the World of Fairy Tales / Bibi i Bobi vo svetot na bajkite directed by Goce Cvetanovski, Dimitar Arizanov and Josip Zdravkovski (produced by Bibi's world) with 4,099 admissions, and Tomorrow Morning / Utre nautro directed by Jani Bojadzi (produced by Cinemon Media Factory in coproduction with Revolution Production and Alfa TV), with 1,411 admissions, all distributed by Constantin Film MKD.

International releases also saw an increase, with Cineplexx seeing more than 17% increase in admissions for the top 10 titles, with 88,822 admissions in 2025 compared to 73,337 in 2024.

With official 2025 statistics from the North Macedonia Film Agency still pending, exhibitor data and nationwide estimates suggest that the general admissions chart in 2025 was topped by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, distributed by Blitz Film and Video Distribution, with approximately 20,000 admissions, followed by Minecraft, also distributed by Blitz, with approximately 18,500 admissions. The Conjuring 4: Last Rites / The Conjuring: Last Rites, released by Blitz Film and Video Distribution, reached around 14,000 admissions, while Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (both distributed by Constantin Film MKD), achieved approximately 8,000 and 7,500 admissions, respectively.

DJ Ahmet was produced by North Macedonia’s Cinema Futura in coproduction with Sektor Film (North Macedonia), Alter Vision (Czech Republic), Backroom Productions and BašČelik Film House (both from Serbia).