GRANTS: North Macedonia Film Agency Announces Production Grants for 2025

SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency distributed 1.57 m EUR / 97.3 m MKD as production grants for feature, short, animated and documentary films, as well as minority coproductions, in the second batch of production grants in 2025. A total of 20 films received financial support.

Three debut feature films with Macedonian majority participation received support in this call. The largest grant, amounting to 300,407 EUR / 18.5 m MKD, was awarded to Radovan Petrovic for his feature film Don’t Cry, Darling / Ne placi duso, produced by Partisans Production. Sasha Stanishic will shoot his first feature Returning Home / Vrakanje doma, produced by Cutaway, with the support of 276,422 EUR / 17 m MKD, while Nikolche Popovski will shoot the debut titled Passengers / Patnici, produced by Cinnamon Media Factory, with 243,902 EUR / 15 m EUR.

Norwegian-Macedonian director Izer Aliu also received approximately 292,682 EUR / 18 m MKD for his fourth feature film, produced by Movie M Production.

Four minority coproductions, including films directed by Serbian director Srđan Dragojević, Montenegrin Ivan Bakrač and one film co-directed by Slovenian director Goran Vojnović and Macedonian director Aleksandar Popovski, received production backing.

Additionally, two long documentaries, eight short fiction films, and two short documentaries were backed in the second batch of production funding.

The grants were announced on 31 December 2025.

