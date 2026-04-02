BOX OFFICE: The Wedding Becomes One of North Macedonia’s Most-Watched Films of All Time

SKOPJE: Igor Šeregi’s The Wedding / Svadba has become one of the strongest recent theatrical successes in North Macedonia, drawing 59,802 admissions by 18 March 2026. The film continues its run in local cinemas, distributed by Constantin Film .

According to the biggest exhibitor in the country, Cineplexx, the film now ranks second on the cinema’s all-time most-watched chart since its opening in 2012, with 34,926 admissions, ahead of Barbie (28,149 admissions) and just behind Joker (35,021 admissions), and also ahead of blockbusters such as Avengers: Endgame (24,171 admissions) and Spider‑Man: No Way Home (23,962 admissions).

Bal-Can-Can (2005), directed by Darko Mitrevski and produced by Partysans Film, remains the most watched domestic film of all times with over 100,000 admissions.

The success in North Macedonia comes as the Croatian/Serbian coproduction cements its status as a rare regional box office phenomenon, crossing the two-million admissions mark across the former Yugoslav territories and beyond. In Croatia, the film has been seen by 522,106 cinemagoers, surpassing the long‑standing record of Titanic, which held 495,000 admissions, and setting a new all‑time benchmark for theatrical attendance in that market. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the film reached 202,063 admissions by 9 February 2026, while in Serbia it had 678,990 admissions and a box office of 3.6 m EUR / 424,669,675 RSD after eight weeks in release, where it is distributed by Art Vista.

In Slovenia, The Wedding has had over 130,000 admissions in just five weeks and 1.027 m EUR gross since its release in February 2026, which is an exceptional result for a Croatian production and a rare achievement for any “foreign” title on that market. Blitz Group is distributing it in Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Wedding was produced by Croatia’s Eclectica and coproduced by Serbia’s Viktorija film, with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Creative Europe MEDIA, and HRT. Duplicato Media (Blitz Group) is still distributing it in Croatian cinemas.

This Balkan anti-rom-com comedy follows a series of unexpected and hilarious twists as a Croatian businessman learns on his 50th birthday that he is about to go bankrupt, while at the same time discovering that his daughter, a student in London, is pregnant with the son of the Serbian prime minister.