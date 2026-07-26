Works and Professionals from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards

SKOPJE: The Macedonian documentary The Tale of Silyan / Siljan, directed by acclaimed Macedonian director Tamara Kotevska, has received two nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be announced in September 2026.

The film is nominated in the Outstanding Cinematography for a Documentary Program and Exceptional Achievement in Documentary Filmmaking categories.

Tamara Kotevska and Jean Dakar (who doubles as cinematographer) produced for Ciconia Film, alongside The Corner Shop’s Anna Hashmi (UK, USA), as well as Jordanco Petkovski through Nest Production (North Macedonia). National Geographic Documentary Films has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the film.

The US/UK/Macedonian coproduction made its world premiere out of competition at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. It was theatrically released in the USA on 28 November, and in the UK on 12 December 2025. It was also streamed globally on Disney+ and Hulu.

The film has been selected as North Macedonia’s entry for the International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. It won the Best Feature Documentary and Best Cinematography awards at the 41st International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards and it was also nominated for the Cinema Eye Honors Audience Choice Prize and for the for 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards.

This is the latest work from the Oscar-nominated North Macedonian director of Honeyland / Medena zemja.

In addition to The Tale of Silyan, professionals and studios from other FNE partner countries are also present in this year’s Emmy race through international productions. Hungarian cinematographer Marcell Rév is nominated for Euphoria (episode: In God We Trust) in Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour).

Slovenian composer Anže Rozman shares a nomination in Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary/Nonfiction or Reality Program for Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age – The Big Freeze, alongside Kara Talve and Hans Zimmer.

In production design, Latvian master of props Oskars Vilnītis-Panteļejevs is credited as Supervising Art Director on Slow Horses and nominated for Outstanding Production Design For a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) under the guidance of the main artist Cho Ho Mana.