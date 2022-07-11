Johann Grech Re-appointed as Malta Film Commissioner

Johann Grech was appointed as Malta Film Commissioner in 2017. He is also the CEO for Malta Film Studios.
Together with Grech’s re-appointment, a new board of Malta Film Commission was also approved.
VALLETTA: Johann Grech has received a new three-year mandate as the head of the Malta Film Commission (MFC).
