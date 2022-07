VALLETTA: The eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible series will be partly shot in Malta in 2023. It will be the first time that Tom Cruise will film on the island.

More than 200 extras are expected to be recruited, according to Times of Malta quoting sources close to the film industry.

The film will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

This is the next big international project to be shot in Malta after Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) by Colin Trevorrow.