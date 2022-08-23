Maltese Miniseries Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

VALLETTA: Maltese miniseries The Home Straight directed by Keith Tedesco has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to raise 40,000 EUR to secure locations, actors, crew and gear for the production.

The Home Straight is a dramatic miniseries about Serena Segalle, a student and retired athlete who was born with a club foot and told she would never be able to run. Against all odds, she comes back out of retirement and rises up to become one of Europe's top 400m sprinters. The script was originally written by Sarah Naudi for a feature film.

The miniseries is produced by Lampa Stampa Films from Malta and its micro-budget is already partially covered.

Global VOD distribution is already attached via Under the Milky Way distribution.

Click HERE for more information.