Maltese Minority Coproduction War Sailor Selected for Toronto IFF

VALLETTA: The period drama War Sailor / Krigsseileren directed by Gunnar Vikene, which was partly shot in Malta as a Maltese minority coproduction, was selected for the Toronto IFF (8 – 18 September 2022). The film opened the Hagesund Film Festival (20 – 26 August 2022) in Norway, winning the Audience Award.

War Sailor is a coproduction between Norway, Germany and Malta, produced by Mer Film in coproduction with Germany’s Rohfilm Factory and Studio Hamburg, as well as Malta’s Falkun Films.

The story follows a Norwegian seaman who gets caught out on sea during WWII.

Beta Cinema is handling the sales.