Malta’s Got Talent Receives 40% Cash Rebate from Malta Film Commission

VALLETTA: The TV franchise Malta’s Got Talent will benefit from the 40% cash rebate on eligible production expenses from the Malta Film Commission .

At the beginning of 2022 the Government of Malta upgraded the cash rebates for filmmakers, making the financial guidelines more attractive to the film industry.

Productions which satisfy the cultural test can benefit from a rebate of up to 40% of eligible expenditure. The updated cash rebate incentive for audiovisual productions includes a new hybrid above-the-line cap. Eligible above-the-line expenditures are now capped at either 1 m EUR or 30% of the total Malta eligible spend, whichever is higher.

Feature film, TV film, series or miniseries, animation, creative documentary, transmedia and cross-media productions are all eligible for the incentives, provided that they are fully or partially produced in Malta.

The minimum spend must be 100,000 EUR in Malta with an overall budget exceeding 200,000 EUR. The limits for Difficult Audiovisual Works require a minimum spend of 50,000 EUR in Malta with an overall budget exceeding 100,000 EUR.

The second season of Malta’s Got Talent wrapped 4 February 2023.