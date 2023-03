VALLETTA: Hallmark’s The Dancing Detective starring Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert, which is currently shooting entirely in Malta, will generate more than 1.7 m EUR into the local economy.

The production is employing over 140 crew, of which some 72% are Maltese, according to the Malta Film Commission.

The shooting in Malta takes 17 days and it includes the Phoenicia Malta, Malta’s most iconic hotel, among the locations.

“The Government together with the Malta Film Commission will continue ensuring that more job opportunities are created for all those who are interested in working within this industry,” said Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo in a statement.