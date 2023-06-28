FNE Malta Focus 2023: Malta Film Commission and Malta Enterprise Sign Memorandum of Understanding

VALLETTA: Malta Enterprise and the Malta Film Commission have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, whose main objective is to establish a collaborative framework aimed at supporting the initiatives and projects undertaken by the Malta Film Commission.

The Memorandum was signed by Malta Enterprise Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Farrugia, and the Malta Film Commissioner, Johann Grech, on 27 June 2023.

"This partnership with Malta Enterprise constitutes a strategic leap forward in our collective mission to champion both local and international filmmakers in Malta. We are geared to elevate Malta's position as the place of opportunities," Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said.

As part of the envisaged cooperation, Malta Enterprise pledges to leverage its vast network to introduce local stakeholders and support the projects undertaken by the Film Commission. Reciprocally, the Commission will furnish Malta Enterprise with marketing materials and offer visibility opportunities at premier events such as the Malta Film Week and the Mediterrane Film Festival, according to a press release.

