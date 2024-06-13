13-06-2024

FNE at Mediterrane FF 2024: Mediterrane Film Festival Announces Full Programme

    FNE at Mediterrane FF 2024: Mediterrane Film Festival Announces Full Programme credit: Mediterrane Film Festival

    VALLETTA: The Mediterrane Film Festival has announced the full programme for its second edition taking place in Valletta from 22 to 30 June 2024. The festival is organised by the Malta Film Commission under the theme Unity through Film.

    Fifteen films will screen in the Competition, seven films will be seen Out of Competition, and seven films will run in the environment-themed Mare Nostrum section. They are topped up by 14 immersive projects in Future Visions, curated by Michel Reilhac.

    The masterclasses will be given by editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis, production designer Nathan Crowley, casting director Margery Simkin and composer Simon Franglen. The programme will also feature a masterclass with Mike Leigh, who is being recognised with the festival’s Career Achievement Golden Bee Award.

    The industry programme will also include the following panels: Europe Facing Mediterranean Sea: Common Roots For A Cultural Challenge; Script To Screen; Decoding the Dynamics of Film Circulation; Fostering Collaboration: Co-production Dynamics in the Mediterranean and Beyond; Exploring Storytelling Trends; National Screen Tourism Conference; Navigating the Next Spatial Frontier of Storytelling: VR, AR, MR, and Spatial Computing; and Animating the Future: Technological Innovations within the Mediterranean Ecosystem and beyond.

    “The industry programme is a key tentpole of our festival offering – as we strive to foster an environment that encourages international dialogues, collaboration, and partnerships between the Mediterranean markets and beyond. As for the programme, I am very happy with the selection, a chorus of strong and harmonious voices that, through extraordinary films, gives shape to a complex and varied universe, a mirror of the reality that surrounds us, often difficult to decipher, sometimes painful, but also full of hope and capacity for renewal”, says Teresa Cavina, Artistic Director of Mediterrane Film Festival.

    Johann Grech, Malta Film Commissioner, added: “The Mediterrane Film Festival is a celebration of our cultural heritage and an opportunity for Malta to showcase its potential. We are thrilled to host such a diverse group of filmmakers and industry experts, and we believe this festival will further solidify Malta’s position as a hub for filmmakers.”

    COMPETITION:

    Backstage (Morocco, Tunisia, Belgium, France, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane

    Life (Turkey)
    Directed by Zeki Demirkubuz

    Kinds of Kindness (Ireland, UK)
    Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (Greece)

    The Strangers’ Case (Jordan)
    Directed by Brandt Andersen

    Tuesday (UK, USA)
    Directed by Daina O. Pusić (Croatia)

    Sweet Dreams (the Netherlands, Sweden)
    Directed by Ena Sendijarević (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

    Who Do I Belong To (Tunisia, France, Canada)
    Directed by Meryam Joobeur

    Meeting with Pol Pot (Cambodia, France, Turkey, Taiwan, Qatar)
    Directed by Rithy Panh

    Negu Hurbilak (Spain)
    Directed by Negu Collective

    Out of Season (France)
    Directed by Stéphane Brizé

    Palazzina Laf (Italy)
    Directed by Michele Riondino

    The Damned (Italy, Belgium, USA)
    Directed by Roberto Minervini

    The Rye Horn (Spain, Portugal, Belgium)
    Directed by Jaione Camborda

    The Substance (UK, USA, France)
    Directed by Coralie Fargeat

    To a Land Unknown (Greece, Denmark, UK, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Mahdi Fleifel

